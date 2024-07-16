The IDF announced that this coming Sunday, July 21st, 2024, the process of issuing initial summons orders for the first call-up and for the assessment and evaluation procedures ahead of the upcoming recruitment cycle, which begins in July, will commence.

"The summons orders are part of the IDF's program to promote the integration of members of the haredi community into its ranks. The IDF is working to recruit from all parts of society in light of the conscription requirement in Israel, due to its status as the people's army and in view of the increased operational needs at this time, given the security challenges," the announcement reads.

The IDF stated that it "will continue to operate in accordance with government decisions and the law."

About 3,000 haredim are expected to receive their summons orders beginning next week.

The move to draft more haredim into the IDF follows the Supreme Court ruling that haredi yeshiva students can no longer receive blanket exemptions from military service while other sectors of Israeli society face mandatory military service and that such a policy violates the principle of equality.