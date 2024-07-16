הרב ישי אנגלמן מנגן באדיבות המצלם

Rabbi Yishai Engelman, a teacher at the Ma'ale Adumim yeshiva, who was seriously injured in the Gaza Strip, has recovered and played together with his high school friend, Mordechai Shenvald, who was also seriously injured at the beginning of the war.

The song they played was 'Hatov ki lo Kalu Rachamecha,’ to a tune by Rabbi Shlomo Carlebach, of blessed memory.

Rabbi Engelman was injured in Gaza about two weeks ago and was taken to Soroka Hospital in serious condition, where he underwent surgery. A few hours later he woke up, communicated with those around him and breathed on his own.

His father, Rabbi Aharon Engelman, who teaches in the Maalot Yeshiva, asked that the public pray for his son's recovery, "Our dear son, Yishai, the son of Miriam, was injured by an explosive device in Gaza. He underwent an operation at Soroka Hospital. We are praying for a quick and complete recovery, for him and all the other ill of Israel."