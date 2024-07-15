Major General Ghassan Alian, head of the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) tweeted on Monday to express harsh criticism of the head of UNRWA, Philippe Lazzarini, who professed himself shocked by the IDF attacks on the agency's compounds in the Gaza Strip.

"These are the things that should shock you,'' Alian began. "You allowed Hamas to develop a terrorist infrastructure almost in all the agency's facilities, and paid for years to Hamas terrorists who are employed in the UNRWA agency."

"Hamas stole your fuel and equipment over the years, and worst of all, even after we informed you of Hamas's deep involvement in UNRWA prior to October 7th, you did nothing with all that information," he accused.

"That is what is shocking. All your other statements are just an attempt to evade your own and the organization's responsibility,'' Alian concluded.

Earlier on Monday, IDF forces completed another raid in Gaza City, focusing on a humanitarian complex run by UNRWA.

The activity took place between the Al-Sabra neighborhood and Tel Al-Hawa. The commando brigade that raided the complex found renewed workshops for the production of UAVs and many weapons.

They also found a recruitment office for terror operatives and rockets and explosive devices hidden in food warehouses.

The humanitarian complex was taken by Hamas and turned into food warehouses. Hamas used the warehosues to distribute food to the displaced and thus gained control over the area.