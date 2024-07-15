Four days after the Biden administration admitted that it accused an uninvolved Israeli citizen of “undermining peace, security and stability” in Judea and Samaria and sanctioned the wrong man, it has yet to fix the mistake on websites of the U.S. Departments of State and the Treasury, the Jewish News Syndicate reported.

The sanctions are presumed to have been intended for Tzav 9 founder Shlomo Sarid, but were instead imposed on Aviad Shlomo Sarid from Revava, and included detailed personal information on him.

The deputy head of the Samaria Regional Council, Davidi Ben Zion, responded: "Sarid is a resident of Samaria, an active reservist who is not involved with Tzav 9. His only 'sin' is that he bears a similar same name as a Tzav 9 activist. This is a crazy. Forget about the fact that Biden's sanctions are a threat to every citizen and reservist in Israel, now an ordinary citizen is paying the price because of US harassment."

“We acknowledge that there was a data error in our recent listing. The Specially Designated Nationals list is being updated to list Shlomo Yehezkel Hai Sarid,” a State Department spokesperson told JNS on Friday. “We sincerely regret any inconvenience this error may have caused.”