Authorities found explosives in the vehicle belonging to the suspect who allegedly shot at former President Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday citing sources briefed on the investigation.

The suspect, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks, was killed at the scene.

According to the report, police received multiple reports of suspicious packages near the area where the shooter was, which led them to dispatch bomb technicians. Investigators were still working to make sure the scene was clear well into the night. They also searched Crooks’ home and spoke with his family.

According to the sources, Crooks' car was found parked near the location of the Trump rally where the incident occurred.

One spectator was killed and two others were critically injured in the assassination attempt, the motive of which, according to law enforcement, is still under investigation.