The terrorist who injured four people in a ramming attack at the Nir Tzvi intersection in central Israel Sunday afternoon has been identified as Muhammad Aaleb Mahmoud Shahab, police stated.

Shahab is an Israeli citizen and a resident of eastern Jerusalem.

One person was critically injured, one seriously injured, one moderately injured, and one lightly injured in the attack.

The director of the Assaf Harofeh Hospital stated that the condition of the victim who was critically injured has improved slightly.

Shahab was shot and neutralized following the attack and subsequently received medical treatment at the scene.