The October 7, 2023 horrific Palestinian Arab terrorism was committed by graduates of the hate-driven K-12 Palestinian Authorityschool curriculum, which has been a most effective production-line of terrorists, since it was established in 1993 by Mahmoud Abbas. The tightly controlled

Palestinian Authority school curriculum,

as well as the official Palestinian Authority mosque sermons, constitute the most authentic reflection of the Palestinian Arab culture, aspirations, strategy and policy.

In contrast, the UAEschool curriculum was thoroughly overhauled since the conclusion of the 2020 peace accord with Israel, highlighting peaceful coexistence, and reflecting the peace-driven vision of the UAE.

Likewise, the substantial expansion of Saudi-Israeli defense and commercial cooperation has reflected the game-changing moderation of the Saudi school curriculum. It has been introduced by Crown Prince Muhammed bin Salman in defiance of severe domestic opposition – including within the ruling family – with which the ruling families of the UAE do not have to contend. More on the Saudi school curriculum at the end of this article.

In contrast to the

oppression of women by Iran’s Ayatollahs

, the Saudi Crown Prince has also introduced a dramatic enhancement in the status of women, despite the strident opposition by the fundamentalist, puritan Wahabi establishment, whose support has been critical to the domestic legitimacy of the House of Saud.

Middle East reality has demonstrated a direct correlation between the intensity of hate education and mosque incitement, on the one hand, and the level of violence, terrorism and hostility toward the Western and Jewish “infidels,” on the other hand.

The State Department’s policy toward the Palestinian Authority and Iran’s Ayatollahs has been largely based on their moderate talk – when communicating with Western movers and shakers – at the same time taking lightly their walk, which has also been reflected by hate education and mosque incitement, and have been consistent with the 1964 Charter of the PLO (which controls the Palestinian Authority) and the 1979 Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

While the State Department has pressured the pro-US Saudi Arabia to soften its wars on Moslem Brotherhood Sunni terrorism and Houthi Shiite terrorism – by restricting the sale of advanced military systems – it has extended annual foreign aid to the anti-US Palestinian Authority – and to UNRWA which funds much of the Palestinian Authority hate education system - and has showered the anti-US Ayatollahs with mega billions of dollars, irrespective of the Iranian and

Palestinian Arab hate education

and mosque incitement.

According to the Institute for Monitoring Peace

and Tolerance in School Education (IMPACT-SE), the 2023/24Saudi school curriculum “shows continued progress toward moderation, openness, and peaceful development through a step-by-step process.... Negative portrayals of infidels and polytheists have been toned down and decreased in number.... All problematic examples promoting

jihad

and martyrdom have been removed or altered. Considerable improvements in regards to gender have been made.... Removed examples include a statement that women must obey their husbands, a prohibition to appoint women as judges, and insinuations that women are partly to blame for being harassed. The contribution of women to Saudi society is emphasized.... Significant amounts of homophobic content have been removed.... "