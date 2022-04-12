A new study by IMPACT-se examined the new textbooks written by the Palestinian Authority's education department and taught in both Palestinian Authority and UNRWA schools, and found that they contain more extremist material than previous textbooks.

The study, reported by Yediot Aharonot, examined over 10,000 pages of material from the Palestinian Authority's new curriculum, and found a significant rise in the amount of material inciting towards killing Jews, violence, and anti-Semitism.

A significant portion of the curriculum writers receive their salaries from the European Union.

All of the Palestinian Authority's school subjects are taught by means of violent terrorism. In grade 10, Palestinian Authority children learn in official materials that "jihad for the freedom of Palestine is the personal obligation of every Muslim."

In grade four, they learn addition and subtraction using numbers of "martyrs" who died in the fight against Israel, and about gravity by means of tools to throw rocks.

For the first time, the Palestinian Authority's official curriculum includes incitement and an instruction to murder and injure Jews.

"Everything starts with education and a look at the Palestinian textbooks shows that the Palestinian leadership is interested in educating the next generation to try to end the conflict by means of violence and not by means of discourse and peace," said Marcus Sheff, CEO of IMPACT-se.

The materials were exposed following a European Union decision to freeze over 200 million euro in financial aid to the Palestinian Authority following a demand to remove the inciting materials from school textbooks.