Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant hosted White House Coordinator for the Middle East and North Africa, Brett McGurk for a second discussion on the hostage issue and defense cooperation between Israel and the U.S.

Gallant, "I was informed about the delivery of critical munition, some of which will be sent to Israel in the coming days. I extend my thanks to Coordinator McGurk and the U.S. Administration for their leadership and commitment to Israel's security.”