New York University has settled a lawsuit by Jewish students who accused the school of failing to stop antisemitism on campus, Reuters reports.

Terms of the settlement reached on Monday were not immediately available. A lawyer for the students and an NYU spokesman said the parties will issue a joint statement on Tuesday, according to the news agency.

The settlement resolves one of the earliest of the many lawsuits accusing major universities, including New York's Columbia University, of allowing and encouraging antisemitism following the outbreak of war in Gaza between Israel and Hamas.

The NYU lawsuit was filed in Manhattan federal court last November by Bella Ingber, Sabrina Maslavi and Saul Tawil, all juniors at the time.

They accused the school of violating federal civil rights law by enforcing its anti-discrimination policies unevenly, including by allowing chants such as "gas the Jews" and "Hitler was right" while ignoring other bigotry.

The plaintiffs also claimed that NYU administrators including President Linda Mills "ignored, slow-walked, or met with gaslighting" Jewish students' complaints.

NYU sought to dismiss the case, arguing that reports of antisemitism had declined significantly following an initial surge immediately after the war began and adding it had taken more steps than the law required to address student concerns.

In the wake of the settlement, a scheduled Tuesday court hearing on NYU's motion to dismiss the case was canceled.

Campuses across the US have seen a surge in antisemitic activities since Hamas’ October 7 attack on Israel and the war in Gaza which followed.

A more recent phenomenon has been a series of anti-Israel encampments set up at universities across the US, as well as other countries.