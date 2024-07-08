At least 30 people have been killed in a large missile barrage Russia launched at Ukrainian cities on Monday.

More than 40 missiles were launched during the barrage, according to Ukrainian President Volodymir Zelenskyy. The barrage was unusual in that it was carried out during the daytime hours.

In the capital of Kyiv, authorities said that the Ohmatdyt Children's Hospital, the largest pediatric hospitals in the country, suffered a direct hit and was badly damaged by a missile. Two people were killed in the strike on the hospital.

Doctor Lesia Lysytsia, who works at the hospital, told the BBC, "One part of the hospital was destroyed and there was a fire in another. It's really very damaged - maybe 60-70% of the hospital."

17 people were killed in the missile attacks on the capital.

In addition, at least 10 people were killed in a missile strike on the city of Kryviy Rih, and three people were killed in a strike on the city of Pokrovsk.

President Zelenskyy praised the first responders, hospital staff, and civilians who worked to evacuate the hospital after the missile strike. "Right now, everyone is helping to clear the rubble - doctors and ordinary people."

“All services are involved to save as many people as possible,” Zelenskyy stated on Telegram. “And the whole world should use all its determination to finally put an end to the Russian strikes.”

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschk called the strike on the hospital "one of the worst" attacks on Kyiv since Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine more than two years ago.