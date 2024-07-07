A cafe owner in Vietnam told a Jewish family in Vietnam that he would serve "cats and dogs" but not Jews.

A video posted to social media by Daniel Namdar and his wife Raizel, the hosts of 'That Jewish Family,' shows the owner of the Railway Tuan Café in Hanoi becoming enraged at the sight of the Namdars, apparently because their young son was wearing a kippah that identified them as Jewish. The Raizels were stopping for a photoshoot and were not eating at the cafe.

"Get out," the cafe owner said. "My shop does not welcome people from your country."

He flipped the family off and added, "We just welcome the human, even animal, dog and cat, only," before refusing to answer when asked if he does not consider the family to be human just because they are Jews.

The man also told the 3-yar-old boy to take off his kippah because Israel would "send a bomb."

The family wrote on Instagram, "This is not Germany in 1938. This is a ‘Pro Palestinian’ shop owner in Vietnam yesterday."

"You say Anti Zionism is not Anti Jewish? We were casually chilling on the famous train tracks in Hanoi for a photoshoot when a “Pro Palestinian” shop owner started threatening our children (part 2 incoming) once he saw Mendel’s Kippah. Honestly, this was really traumatic having our kids experience something like this. How do you explain to a 3-year-old what he witnessed? How do you explain anti-semitism to such a small child? That someone doesn’t like him because of the way he’s born. Make it make sense. We had a lot of conversations together afterwards and it just made me so sad that a 3-year-old had to experience cruelty."

"H**mas has managed to brainwash their radical Jihadist ideology to a random shop owner in Vietnam and it’s so pathetic that people have fallen for it.

"I have to say, this has been the only antisemitic experience we have had here. Everyone else throughout the country has been so friendly to our family," the post concluded.