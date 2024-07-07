Red alert sirens were activated throughout northern during a Hezbollah rocket attack Sunday morning. Sirens were activated in many communities in the lower Galilee for the first time in months as Hezbollah fired rockets farther south into Israel than in previous attacks.

Some of the communities had not heard red alert sirens since October when the war between Israel and Hamas began,

A 28-year-old man was seriously wounded in Kfar Zeitim during the rocket barrage. He was evacuated to Poria Medical Center with shrapnel wounds.

As a result of the barrage, fires broke out in open areas around Tiberias and other areas. Firefighting crews were called to the scenes of the fires.

Yesterday, the IDF confirmed that Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a key operative in Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Unit, was eliminated in an IAF airstrike.

"Meitham led many of the unit's activities and took part in the planning and carrying out of numerous terror attacks against the State of Israel. Meitham also flew to Iran multiple times, where he gained knowledge and assisted in building up the Hezbollah terrorist organization's force and arsenal of Iranian weapons," the IDF stated.

"His elimination significantly harms the capabilities of Hezbollah's Aerial Defense Unit."