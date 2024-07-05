US President Joe Biden suggested to Democratic governors that he may limit evening events after 8:00 p.m. so he can get more sleep, two sources familiar with the exchange told NBC News on Thursday.

Biden met with the governors on Wednesday evening as he sought to assuage allies’ concerns after a disastrous debate performance left Democrats anxious about the President’s ability to serve and campaign for re-election.

He also joked that while his health was fine, “it’s just my brain," one source told NBC News.

“He was clearly making a joke and then said ‘all kidding aside,’” Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon said on Thursday.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who was on the call and is viewed as a potential future Democratic presidential candidate, said Biden's 8:00 p.m. comment was not "literal."

"It was more of a rhetorical framework of just being fit and rested because he was burning at both ends, you know, that last 10 or so days. And I think that was sort of what he was reflecting, is just a more steady focus on being his energetic self," Newsom explained.

Another person with knowledge of the meeting downplayed the President’s comments about needing more sleep, adding that Biden acknowledged generally he does need to be better at finding time to rest.

The Biden campaign said in response that presidents need a balanced schedule.

“President Bush went to bed at 9, and President Obama made dinner at 6:30. Normal presidents strike a balance, and so does Joe Biden," campaign spokesman Kevin Munoz said in a statement quoted by NBC News. "Hardly the same rigor as Donald Trump who spends half of his day ranting on Truth Social about plans that would cause a recession and other half golfing.”

On Tuesday, Biden blamed foreign travel for his poor debate performance last week, saying that he almost fell asleep on the stage last week.

“I wasn’t very smart. I decided to travel around the world a couple of times … shortly before the debate,” he said while talking to donors at a fundraiser in Virginia, as quoted by The Hill. “I didn’t listen to my staff … and then I almost fell asleep on stage.”