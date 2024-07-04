The IDF has established control over just over one-quarter of the Gaza Strip, according to an investigation by the Haaretz newspaper.

According to the report, based on the analysis of satellite photographs and other sources of information, Israeli forces now control 26% of Gaza. The IDF has been expanding bases in the Gaza Strip, building infrastructure and paving roads.

The article claims that the IDF "first established a buffer zone along the Israeli border, flattened almost all the buildings within it and prohibited Palestinians from entering it. The army also took over the Philadelphia axis, to prevent Hamas from having access to Egypt, and many buildings were leveled there as well."

At least four bases were set up on the road along the Netzarim Corridor, which prevents Hamas forces from moving freely and makes it more difficult for the terrorist organization to recover from the losses it has suffered during the war.

Another IDF base was established on the coastal road.