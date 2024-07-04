The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced Thursday afternoon that earlier today, the IAF struck terrorists who operated from UNRWA schools in the area of Gaza City- the "Alqahirah" School in Al-Furqan, and the "Musa" School in Daraj Tuffah.

The IDF stated that the schools were used as hideouts for terrorists and as an active operational infrastructure of the Hamas terrorist organization, from which its operatives planned, directed, and carried out numerous terror attacks against IDF troops operating in the Gaza Strip.

Prior to the strike, a number of steps were taken to mitigate harm to uninvolved civilians, including conducting aerial surveillance, using precise munition, and additional intelligence measures.

"The Hamas terrorist organization systematically violated international law, exploiting civilian structures and populations as human shields for its terror attacks against the State of Israel," the IDF stated.