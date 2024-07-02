US President Joe Biden on Monday ripped the Supreme Court’s decision on presidential immunity, which ruled that presidents have an absolute immunity from prosecution for core official acts, calling it "a dark day in America.".

In a speech from the White House, Biden issued a stern warning over a possible second term for former President Donald Trump.

“There are no kings in America. Each, each of us is equal before the law. No one, no one is above the law, not even the president of the United States,” he said.

“(With) today’s Supreme Court decision on presidential immunity, that fundamentally changed. For all practical purposes, there are virtually no limits on what the president can do. It’s a fundamentally new principle and it’s a dangerous precedent because the power of the office will no longer be constrained by the law even including the supreme court of the United States,” added Biden.

The President warned that the limits of the president’s power now solely rest with the choices made by the holder of the office. He added that Trump would be a danger in that role.

His comments came after the Supreme Court ruled by a majority of six to three that former President Donald Trump has "absolute immunity" from prosecution for "official acts" he performed as president, in a decision that bolsters his defense from prosecution for alleged attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in the majority decision, “The President is not above the law. But Congress may not criminalize the President’s conduct in carrying out the responsibilities of the Executive Branch under the Constitution.”

In August of 2023, Trump was charged with conspiring to defraud the United States, corruptly obstructing an official proceeding and conspiring to do so, and conspiring against the right of Americans to vote.

He has pleaded not guilty and his defense has maintained that as he was president at the time the acts were allegedly committed, he should be immune from prosecution for them.