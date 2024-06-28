The IDF's Nahal Brigade, under the command of the 162nd Division, continues operate in the Rafah area.

Soldiers of the Nahal Reconnaissance Battalion located a board game intended for children, a takeoff on the classic "Snakes and Ladders," which includes key targets for terrorist attacks in Israeli cities.

In additional searches in the area, the soldiers located many weapons in residential buildings.

Among the weapons found were grenades, explosives, timers for activating explosives, magazines, and more.

On Thursday night, during an operation in the area, Sergeant Eyal Shynes, a soldier of the 931st Battalion, was killed in action.

The IDF shares in the grief of the bereaved family and will continue to accompany them.

credit: דובר צה"ל

