Freed hostage's message before the presidential debate Family forum

On the eve of the US Presidential debate, Hamas captivity survivor Maya Regev addresses the President of the United states in the name of American values.

Maya, who was shot, tortured, and kidnapped on October 7th, was released after 50 days in captivity.

"I am Maya Regev. I was kidnapped by Hamas on October 7th. I was saved after 50 days of endless pain, and I know it's going to take me a lifetime to heal, physically and mentally,” she said.

“And still, I am one of the lucky ones. I was saved, but 120 hostages, including Americans, are still held and abused in Gaza.”

“In the name of American values, I urge you to keep pushing for their freedom. Thank you, and God bless America," said Regev.

The Hostages Families Forum Headquarters said, “We still have people to save, families to reunite. 120 hostages, including Americans, are still held and abused in Gaza.”

“We must bring them all back home. Now. A deal is the only way to bring all the hostages home - the murdered for burial and the living to rehabilitation.”