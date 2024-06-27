



When should I wear a garment in order that I, not others, should notice it?

The answer comes at the end of Parshat Shelach Lecha. In the third paragraph of the Shema, we were given the mitzvah for men to wear Tzitzit.

Why are tzitzit called by that name?

Many simply explain that tzitzit means ‘fringes’ and the tzitzit are fringes, they are to be seen.

Rashi however, adds the possibility that the word tzitzit, comes from the term ‘meytzits’, which means to peer at something intently.

Therefore, he suggests that the purpose of the tzitizit is so that the wearer should see the cords and that inspire him to follow the ways of Hashem.

But the mitzvah of tzitzit is not just for the wearer to see, it’s also for others.

The Torah tells us ‘L’dorotam’, this is a precept, that tzitzit must be worn throughout all generations, not just Temple times, not just the land of Israel, wherever you are, at all times.

But Rav Dessler, in Michtav Me’Eliyahu adds ‘L’dorotam’ can also indicate that we’re performing this for the sake of all the generations to come, so that hopefully, children will notice the example that we are setting.

Therefore, the purpose of tzitzit is to remind us at all times of the fact that our children are watching, they are noticing whether we’re aware of it or not.

Therefore, we should always set the right example for them.

Tzitzit therefore teaches us the importance of them being seen and the hope is that, through seeing, there will be lots of believing.

Shabbat Shalom.