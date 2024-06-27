Yesha Council chairman and Binyamin Regional Council head Israel Ganz condemned the Canadian government's decision to impose additional sanctions on individuals and entities in Judea and Samaria.

“In a scandalous decision, Canada chooses to give support to terrorism and to Hamas, which seeks to continue slaughtering Jews and the elimination of the State of Israel," Ganz said.

"Those who impose immoral and illegal sanctions against Jewish entities fully share Sinwar's vision and create an existential threat for the State of Israel," he said. "In its decision, Canada encourages terrorists and anarchists to continue attacking communities throughout Judea and Samaria and all of Israel."

"The Israeli government and its head must respond to this move with facts on the ground and reverse the equation. Any such decision should further the State of Israel’s presence in Judea and Samaria.”

Earlier, Canadian Foreign Minister Mélanie Joly announced the imposition of additional sanctions on so-called "extremist settlers."

Sanctions were announced on seven individuals and five entities, including Ben Zion Gopstein, Daniella Weiss, Einan Ben-Nir Amram Tanjil, Elisha Yered, Ely Federman, Meir Mordechai Ettinger, and Shalom Zicherman.

The five entities were named as Amana, Hilltop Youth, Lehava, Moshe’s Farm, and Zvi’s Farm.