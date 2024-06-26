Following a Supreme Court ruling that ordered haredim to enlist in the IDF, Lithuanian-haredi leader Rabbi Dov Landa slammed the Supreme Court's justices, accusing them of cruelty towards Torah learners, Kikar Hashabbat reported.

"The evildoers there and the government have taken the budgets that the yeshivas and kollels (yeshivas for married students - ed.) had, and the yeshivas are in a situation where they do not have the ability to continue," he said during a fundraising trip to the US.

"There are already kollels which have closed. The yeshiva deans are saying that they cannot continue anymore, and it is all because of the wickedness of the government there.

"I call on our brothers, the entire House of Israel, to fill in this shortage that happened, because it is unthinkable that we should not be able to continue Torah learning in the Land of Israel."

Rabbi Landa added, "If G-d forbid the Torah does not continue in the Land of Israel, then that will affect everyone - all of the yeshivas in all places. The Land of Israel affects all locations."

"Time is short! I call on you to fill in the gap. And may G-d help you and give you everything, and improve your situation."