תיעוד מתקיפות צה"ל ברצועה דובר צה"ל

Yesterday (Tuesday), the terrorist Wissam Abu Ashak was eliminated in an IAF aircraft strike directed by IDF intelligence in the southern Gaza Strip.

Abu Ashak was involved in weapons smuggling operations for the Hamas terrorist organization.

Over the last few years, the terrorist directed smuggling through the Rafah Crossing and underground tunnels.

Overnight, a launch site containing ready-to-fire rockets in the area of Rafah was struck by the IAF.

In addition, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets overnight, including military structures, terrorist cells, underground tunnel shafts, and more.