Hamas has started recruiting new terrorists and training them to replace those who were eliminated or injured in the war.

Hamas appealed to 18-year-old youths to join the ranks of the military wing, and in recent days security forces have identified attempts to conduct training and preparation for newlyrecruited terrorists.

The terrorists that Hamas is trying to recruit are meant to replace around 14,000 terrorists that Israel has eliminated so far in the war, and many thousands more who were injured.

A senior security official says: "All the military departments of Hamas are recovering, Hamas is trying to rehabilitate throughout the Strip, but mainly in areas where the IDF does not operate - Northern Gaza and Khan Yunis".

Meanwhile, the IDF updated this morning that Division 162 continues operations in the Rafah area.

In the past 24 hours, combat teams from the 401st Brigade, Nahal, Givati, and the 12th Division have located weapons alongside tunnels and underground infrastructure in the area. In one of the operations by the Givati Brigade, Israeli forces eliminated a terrorist cell identified near them.

Over the past 24 hours, forces from Division 99 continued to work to clear central Gaza of terrorist infrastructure, weapons, and armed terrorist cells.

Meanwhile, soldiers from the Multidimensional Unit eliminated terrorists in close-range battles using sniper fire and drones.

Throughout the past 24 hours, the Air Force attacked dozens of terrorist targets throughout the Strip, including terrorist infrastructure, terrorists, and military buildings.