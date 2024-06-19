The Institute for the Study of Global Antisemitism and Policy (ISGAP) on Wednesday released a new report revealing continued failures in transparency concerning foreign funding at Yale University, in contradiction to US law.

The findings uncover significant discrepancies between reported and actual funds received from Qatar by Yale, highlighting a pattern of non-compliance with federal reporting laws.

The report, titled, "The Ongoing Failure to Report: Yale University, Qatar, and Undisclosed Foreign Funding, Volume Two," is the latest addition to ISGAP's ongoing "Follow the Money" project, which has been scrutinizing the funding of US universities by foreign entities since 2012. Volume One of the report, released in 2023, had already unveiled the persistence of non-disclosure practices at several universities including Yale, which prompted federal investigations in 2019.

The new research shows that from 2012 to 2023, Yale University reported receiving only $284,668 from Qatar, while the actual amount is estimated to be at least $15,925,711. This substantial underreporting violates federal disclosure requirements and raises serious concerns about transparency and accountability in higher education. Under Section 117 of the Higher Education Act of 1965 (HEA) regarding Foreign Gift and Contract Reporting, universities are required semi-annually to report all gifts and contracts from foreign sources that exceed $250,000.

The findings further emphasize Qatar's strategic financial contributions to US institutions as part of a broader effort to wield influence (soft power) and promote the interests of the Qatari regime. This is evident in collaboration between Yale University and Qatar, which includes numerous undisclosed transactions that do not appear in Yale's financial statements or in the US Department of Education's reporting system.

The report also reveals that universities, including Yale, fail to demonstrate transparency and accountability of funding sources through unreported payments in-kind or indirect funding. These questionable funding practices contribute to the erosion of academic integrity and must be confronted head on. The recent increase in antisemitic discourse and actions on US campuses, particularly at Yale, underscores the urgent need for transparency and stricter oversight.

ISGAP Executive Director Dr. Charles Asher Small said: "Despite prior investigations and warnings, Yale and other universities continue to engage in practices that violate federal law. The persistent non-disclosure of substantial foreign funds, as well as contracts, MOUs and agreements with foreign foundations and government agencies, not only undermines transparency and accountability but also poses significant risks to the integrity of higher education."

"The omission of substantial Qatari grants in Yale University’s financial statements raises questions about academic integrity and foreign influence. As demonstrated in ISGAP’s previous research, antisemitic incidents are more prevalent on campuses receiving Qatari funding compared to universities that do not receive Qatari funds. Therefore, there is concern that the same is happening at Yale, which has seen a sharp rise in antisemitism on campus since the October 7 attacks in Israel."

The report includes several policy recommendations to enhance transparency and accountability in university funding. These recommendations include strict enforcement of existing disclosure laws, increased scrutiny of foreign donations, and measures to protect academic freedom and institutional autonomy from foreign influence.

ISGAP also called on the US Department of Education to intensify its oversight and ensure that all universities fully comply with federal funding disclosure laws.