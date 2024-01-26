MK Simcha Rothman, head of the Knesset's Constitution, Law, and Justice Committee, held a conversation with more than 140 professors and students from Yale University as part of an event organized by Shabtai, the global Jewish leadership society at the university.

He discussed the conclusions that should be drawn, in his opinion, from the Hamas attack on October 7 and answered the participants' questions.

In response to a question about the world's reaction to the war and against the background of the accusations against Israel at the International Court of Justice in The Hague, Rothman stressed, "If there is anything that the events of October 7 teach us, it is that the world needs moral clarity. This is the fight between good and evil. The State of Israel and the entire world must end the hopes for the establishment of a Palestinian state between the sea and the Jordan. Today we all know that such a state will be the basis for further terrorist incidents."

A group of several protesters who had been invited to be part of the discussion demonstrated outside the packed hall.

The director of the Shabtai organization, Toby Hecht, concluded, "We regularly organize lectures for students and members of the Yale team, but we have never had a discussion like this. The event was full to the brim. The open and respectful discourse is our only hope of bringing about a change in the atmosphere on the campuses. And it stands out especially for the better in relation to what we see happening in other universities."