UNRWA has been unable to use a route opened by the IDF to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip because Gazans have been looting the aid trucks, a UN official said today (Tuesday).

The Associated Press reported that Gazans looted most of the trucks that attempted to use the route today, putting the aid workers at risk and forcing the aid convoy to stop.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak to the media on the issue.

According to the official, UNRWA believes that the corridor remains an active combat zone despite COGAT's assurances.

COGAT noted that despite UNRWA's claims, more than 60 commercial trucks were able to use the route in question yesterday. Israel has accused the UN of failing to act to bring in as much aid as Israel is allowing into Gaza.