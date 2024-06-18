Norway said on Monday that it was increasing its funding to the UN agency for “Palestinian refugees” (UNRWA) by 100 million kroner, AFP reported.

Israel said in January that 12 UNRWA staff participated in the October 7 Hamas attacks. In the weeks that followed, numerous donor states suspended or paused some $450 million in funding to UNRWA.

Some of those countries, including Germany , Sweden, Canada , Japan and Austria , have since resumed funding to the agency.

"UNRWA is the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza," Norway's minister for international development, Anne Beathe Kristiansen Tvinnereim, said in a statement quoted by AFP.

"The war, accusations made by Israel, continuous attacks on the organization and funds withheld by major donors, have put UNRWA in an extremely difficult financial situation," she said.

Israel said that the UNRWA workers who participated in the Hamas massacre kidnapped a woman, handed out ammunition and actively taking part in the massacre at Kibbutz Be’eri, where 97 people were murdered.

After Israel presented the accusations against the UNRWA staff, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres announced the creation of a review group, headed by former French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna, to look into the Israeli allegations.