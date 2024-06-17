The White House today (Monday) published a fact sheet on the Biden Administration's actions to address conflict-related sexual violence.

The fact sheet does not mention Israel, Gaza, or Hamas despite the mass acts of rape and sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre and the continued sexual violence committed against hostages held in Gaza.

The Central African Republic, Congo, Haiti, South Sudan, Sudan, Syria, and Ukraine were all mentioned in the fact sheet.

Former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman condemned the complete commission of the sexual crimes committed against Israelis in the fact sheet.

"The Biden Administration put this out today — a “fact sheet” is support of Kamala Harris’ speech condemning conflict-related sexual violence. It mentions Ukraine, Congo, Sudan, Iraq and other locations, except one: Israel. I am just sickened by this," Friedman wrote on X.