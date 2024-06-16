The Economy Ministry is promoting new regulations for Israel's economic relations with Turkey in light of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's increasing antagonism against the Jewish State and support for the Hamas terrorist organization.

The decision follow's Erdogan's decision to impose a trade embargo against Israel, which violates the trade agreement between the countries. The move entails the activation of a control mechanism that includes a licensing requirement that will apply to all products imported from Turkey directly to Israel.

In 2023, imports from Turkey amounted to approximately $5.2 billion dollars. No unique items that are unavailable elsewhere are imported from Turkey, and the Economy and Foreign Ministries are working to find alternative markets to replace Turkey.

In early May, Turkey suspended all export and import operations with Israel due to what it described as its "aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights.

"Since the first day, our country has rushed to the aid of the people of Gaza, delivered tens of thousands of tons of humanitarian aid to the region by ships and planes, especially food, health and medical aid materials, evacuated thousands of patients and stood by our Palestinian brothers and sisters in these difficult days," the Turkish Trade Ministry said.

"However, the massacre, humanitarian catastrophe and physical destruction caused by Israel continued, and the Israeli government ignored international ceasefire efforts and prevented humanitarian aid," it added.

The trade embargo was announced several weeks after Turkey restricted exports to Israel of 54 product categories.

At the time, Turkey said the reason for the move was Israel denying a Turkish request to join air drops of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Israel and Turkey formally announced in August of 2022 that they would normalize relations by returning the ambassadors and consuls, after years of tensions.

However, since the start of the war against Hamas in Gaza, Erdogan has resumed his frequent verbal attacks on Israel.

In one speech, the Turkish President said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu “committed one of the greatest atrocities of this century in Gaza and has already put his name down in history as the butcher of Gaza."

In March, Erdogan again lashed out at Israel and at Netanyahu, saying they are “like today’s Nazis,” and in late May, he called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a "vampire."