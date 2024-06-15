IDF soldier Yakir Levi, 21, has been named as the second victim of Saturday's Rafah tragedy, in which eight IDF soldiers were killed.

Shay Reichner, head of the Nahal Sorek Regional Council, said, "With great pain, we were notified on Shabbat (Sabbath) that Yakir Levi of Kibbutz Hafetz Haim fell in battle in Gaza, in the APC disaster."

"Yakir was just 21 years old when he fell - a happy young man who was friendly to everyone, son of Osnat and Rabina Levi, and brother of Hananel, Ashi, Elyashiv, and Tiferet Levi."

He added, "Dearest Levi family, the entire Naha Sorek community is pained and mourning your difficult and inconceivable loss with you. May Yakir's memory be blessed."