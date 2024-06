This week began with the blessedly uplifting news of the heroic rescue of four Israelis held hostage in Gaza, and we also celebrated the holiday of Shavuot, the Festival of the Firstfruits and the Holiday of Matan Torah - receiving the Torah at Mount Sinai.

Parashat Naso, which we read this coming Shabbat, is focused on the desert Tabernacle, certain ceremonies which take place within it and the beloved priestly blessing.