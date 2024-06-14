US President Joe Biden tweeted against the rising instances of antisemitism in the United States today.

"The horrific acts of Antisemitism this week – including a demonstration celebrating the 10/7 attack, vandalism targeting Jewish homes, attacks on Jewish faculty at college campuses, and harassment of subway riders – are abhorrent," he wrote. 0

"Antisemitism doesn't just threaten Jewish Americans. It threatens all Americans, and our fundamental democratic values."

Among the most recent attacks was an incident in which the homes of Jewish directors of the Brooklyn Museum were defaced with red paint.