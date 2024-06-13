In an interview this evening (Thursday) with Israel's four major television channels, National Unity party chairman Benny Gantz discussed the factors that led to his decision to resign from the government earlier this week.

In an interview with Kan News, Gantz claimed that Prime Minister Netanyahu prevented a hostage deal for political reasons.

Criticizing the conduct of the War Cabinet, Gantz said, "For many months, this campaign has been carried out with an agreement on what needs to be done. Out of cohesion and seeing the interests of the State of Israel. As time has passed, this sense has changed. We have seen that other considerations have taken their place. For example, the outline for the hostages, sitting in the War Cabinet they conclude an outline, Netanyahu approves and passes it on to the negotiation team. After that, he gets pressured, makes a u-turn, and delays the team. All things were delayed for considerations that are not relevant. I didn't throw a match in the room and I left for months, I'm trying to influence what happens inside the room."

He also addressed the continuing attacks from Hezbollah. "I prefer a political arrangement, there is a border between us and Lebanon. I'm not talking about Lebanon, I know every millimeter there. I understand that this is a difficult war. But it will probably be necessary. If we can prevent it with the help of political pressure, we'll do it. If it doesn't work, we have to move on."

Gantz was asked if the government knows the fate of the Bibas family, Gantz said, "I think Israel knows what happened to the members of the Bibas family. The public will know when it will be possible to verify things."

Shiri and Yarden Bibas were kidnapped by Hamas terrorists on the morning of October 7, together with their sons, 4-year-old Yarden and 1-year-old Kfir.

The Likud party responded: "It is unfortunate that Gantz decided to sit in the TV studios tonight instead of in the cabinet that continues to do everything to return all our hostages and eliminate Hamas."

The National Unity party criticized the Likud's response, saying, "What is unfortunate is that Netanyahu continues to sit for discussions, without making strategic decisions that will return our hostages, return the residents of the north, and eliminate Hamas. We do not win with discussions - only with actions."