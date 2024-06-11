The Commander of the US Central Command (CENTCOM), General (* * * *) Michael Erik Kurilla, arrived in Israel over the weekend as the official guest of the Chief of the General Staff, LTG Herzi Halevi.

The commanders held an operational situational assessment, discussed recent regional challenges, and the strengthening of the strategic partnership in the region against the Iranian threat and Iran's proxies in the region.

The developments on the northern border and the war in Gaza were also discussed.

Kurilla visited Israel in February and May, meeting with Halevi to discuss the developments of the war and the US-Israel military alliance.

In April, the two spoke following the Iranian drone attack on Israel. During that conversation, Halevi expressed great appreciation for the joint defensive effort in thwarting and intercepting the Iranian attack on Israel.

Halevi added that the close cooperation between the two militaries throughout the war has led to the formation of a strong defensive coalition that proved itself during the Iranian attack.