US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who will land in Israel later today (Monday), commented at the end of his visit to Egypt on the efforts to restart the negotiations for a ceasefire and hostage release deal.

Blinken began, "Ten days ago, President Biden put forward a proposal that would produce an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, get all the hostages home, and put us on a path to an enduring resolution to the conflict in Gaza. It’s a proposal that is very close to what Hamas itself had agreed to some time before. Since the President put the proposal forward, countries throughout the region and around the world – as well as international organizations – have all endorsed it. Israel has accepted it. And the only outlier in this moment – the only outlier in this moment – is Hamas."

He continued, "So my message to governments throughout the region, to people throughout the region is: If you want a ceasefire, press Hamas to say yes. If you want to alleviate the terrible suffering of Palestinians in Gaza, press Hamas to say yes. If you want to get all the hostages home, press Hamas to say yes. If you want to put Israelis and Palestinians alike on the path to more durable peace and security, press Hamas to say yes. If you want to prevent this conflict from spreading, press Hamas to say yes.

"Now, if we get this ceasefire, it also opens the path to more durable security, calm, peace in Gaza. And for that, it’s critical that we continue to work on plans for the day after to make sure that when it comes to security in Gaza, when it comes to governance, when it comes to reconstruction, we have the plans in place to move forward. That’s going to be a critical part of my conversations here in the region, as we go on to Israel and then to Jordan and then to Qatar," Blinken said.

According to the Secretary of State, "Throughout this process, Egypt has played a critical and a leading role in supporting the proposal to get to a ceasefire and return of hostages, in working on these day-after plans, in being a critical partner as well for getting humanitarian assistance in to the Palestinian people who so desperately need it in Gaza. And I want to thank President Sisi again for a very good exchange and for all the work we’re doing almost on a daily basis."

"In Jordan itself – and we’ll come to this in a day – we’re going to be focused intensely on the humanitarian assistance piece and civilian protection. Because deal or no deal, it remains absolutely essential that we get more aid to Palestinians who need it, that that aid gets around and distributed to those who are so desperately in need of it, and that we continue to work on protecting civilians and get them out of harm’s way," he added.

"Look, I think this is a critical moment, because we see the possibility, we see the prospect of an immediate ceasefire, of getting all the hostages home, of getting on the path to a durable resolution to the conflict in Gaza. I know that there are those who are pessimistic about the prospects. That’s understandable. Hamas continues to show extraordinary cynicism in its actions, a disinterest not only in the well-being and security of Israelis but also Palestinians. And there are those in the region who are also working against efforts to bring about a ceasefire and a durable peace, who don’t even acknowledge – indeed reject – the existence of Israelis or Palestinians, much less their ability to live side-by-side in peace," he said.

"But I believe strongly – this is now my eighth trip to the region since October 7th – that the overwhelming majority of people – whether they’re in Israel, West Bank, in Gaza, throughout the region, around the world – actually want and believe in a future where Israelis and Palestinians alike can live in peace, in security. And for the United States, we will continue our efforts every single day, first to get this ceasefire, to get hostages home; but second, to try to put everyone in the region on that much better path," Blinken concluded.

During his visit to Israel, Blinken is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, Opposition Leader Yair Lapid, and President Isaac Herzog.

Blinken is also expected to pressure Israeli officials to continue to accept the latest proposed ceasefire and hostage deal that President Biden presented at the end of last month.

A senior Biden administration official told NBC News overnight that Israel's operation which rescued four hostages on Saturday is likely to complicate the Secretary of State's efforts to reach such a deal.

According to the official, the successful operation increased Prime Minister Netanyahu’s determination to continue pursuing military operations, rather than agreeing to a cease-fire, while also hardening the Hamas leadership's stance as well.