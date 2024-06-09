Minister Benny Gantz will make a statement to the media this evening (Sunday) at 8:00 p.m. Israel time, where he is expected to announce his resignation from the government. Gantz's statement was postponed by a day following the rescue of four hostages from Hamas captivity.

Last night, Prime Minister Netanyahu requested Gantz to remain in the government. "This is a time for unity and not division,' Netanyahu wrote. 'We must remain united in facing the great tasks ahead of us. I call on Benny Gantz - do not leave the emergency government. Do not give up on unity."

A minute later, Gantz released a statement, "Citizens of Israel, a week ago I spoke with great pain with Noa Argamani's father. His concern, and the concern of the other families of Andrei, Shlomi, and Almog, was replaced with great joy and relief. Indeed, we have reason to rejoice. We have much and many to be proud of. One can imagine the shock of the released who, in an instant, had their world changed again, this time for the better."

"My friends and I, along with the entire people of Israel, rejoice with the returning families and support at this time the families still waiting for the return of their loved ones. This is a very complex operation that required great courage from the approvers, the commanders, and primarily the soldiers. I have immense appreciation for them and am glad that the operation succeeded, and I would have supported it even if, God forbid, it had ended otherwise."

"I want to express my sorrow for the fall of the brave commander and fighter, Inspector Arnon Zamora, and to strengthen his family."

"Alongside the justified joy of achievement, we must remember that all the challenges facing Israel, concerning the return of the remaining 120 hostages, as well as other security challenges in all war arenas, in the region, facing the world, and internally - remain as they were. Therefore, I say to the Prime Minister and the entire leadership - even today, we must look responsibly at how it is possible and right to continue from here. Have a good week."