התקווה 6 בהקדשה מיוחדת לטייס שהשתתף במבצע יחצ

Omri Glickman, lead singer of the band "Hatikva 6" dedicated the song "Superheroes" to Felix, a squadron commander in the Air Force.

According to reports, he was among the pilots who took part in the rescue of the four hostages this morning from Gaza Strip.

Felix was rushed at night to the rescue operation and managed to arrive this evening to the Hatzor Amphitheater performance by "Hatikva 6" and celebrate his 35th birthday with his partner.

"Superheroes," a song written during the war in tribute to IDF reservists, describes how Israelis can be in the middle of any number of things in their private lives, and still rush to serve when they are called. The song says that it is as if the entire nation is made of superheroes, each hiding behind the appearance of a normal person, each ready to save the world.