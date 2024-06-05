Former Israeli Supreme Court President Aharon Barak is stepping down from his position on the International Court of Justice (ICJ) panel of judges that is hearing South Africa's genocide case against the State of Israel, Amit Segal reported.

According to the report, Barak is stepping down from The Hague court for "personal and family reasons."

Barak, the architect of the judicial revolution that established the current powers of the Israeli Supreme Court in the 1990s, was appointed to be Israel's representative in the ICJ panel hearing the South African case in early January.

In late May, after the IDF launched an operation in Rafah, the ICJ issued an order calling on Israel to "immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah Governorate, which may inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part."

When the order was issued, Barak was one of four justices on the panel who stated that it did not obligate Israel to end all military activity in Rafah.

"This measure requires Israel to halt its military offensive in the Rafah Governate only in so far as is necessary to comply with Israel's obligations under the genocide convention," Barak wrote

Barak added, "Israel is not prevented from carrying out its military operation in the Rafah Governate as long as it fulfills its obligations under the genocide convention. As a result, the measure is a qualified one, which preserves Israel's right to prevent and repel threats and attacks by Hamas, defend itself and its citizens, and free the hostages."