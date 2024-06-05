President Isaac Herzog spoke at an official ceremony marking the 57th anniversary of the reunification of Jerusalem on Ammunition Hill this evening (Wednesday).

During his address, Herzog spoke about the Hezbollah drone attack on a soccer field in the north earlier this evening. “I want to begin by speaking from here - the capital of Israel - about what is happening in the north, and the serious event that took place this afternoon in Hurfeish. From here I send a prayer for the swift and full recovery of those injured in this criminal attack. I offer strength to the residents of the north and the south, and to the soldiers who stand guard. I say to them: we are with you. The whole country is by your side."

"I turn from here to the international community and its leaders and stress - one cannot remain indifferent to this terrorism, from Lebanon or anywhere. Israel has been attacked daily, for many months, by Iran's proxies in Lebanon, in a flagrant violation of all international agreements and resolutions," he said.

"The world needs to wake up and realize that Israel has no choice but to protect its citizens and it should come as no surprise when it does so - strongly and evermore resolutely. Do not be up in arms when the situation becomes out of control.

"This is not the time to stand by and allow the situation in the region to escalate. This terrorist aggression must be stopped,” Herzog said.