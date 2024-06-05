Minister Benny Gantz criticized Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this afternoon (Wednesday) for deciding to avoid the mayor of Kiryat Shmona, Avichai Stern, during his visit to the city.

"Yesterday I met in the north with the heads of the councils and cities on the front line together with my friend Gadi Eizenkot. It was not an easy meeting. Harsh words were thrown at us. But those who bear responsibility must hear the truth," Gantz said.

He added: "The reality of the residents of Kiryat Shmona is painful - and leadership must not flee reality. The Prime Minister cannot come for a visit to a city whose houses are being bombed and whose residents are being evacuated, without the mayor who represents them. You can't make political moves during a war."

Gantz added that he is calling on the Prime Minister "to call the mayor now, apologize, and invite him to a meeting in his office together with all the city council members, to hear the voices of all the residents of the city."

The Prime Minister's Office replied: "Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu conducted a military tour and a security situation assessment on the northern border today. No civil meetings were coordinated for him, including with the mayor of Kiryat Shmona."

No civilian elements were invited to the tour.

The Director-General of the Prime Minister's Office, Yossi Sheli, met yesterday with the heads of the authorities in the north, including the mayor of Kiryat Shmona.

Earlier today, the mayor of Kiryat Shmona himself criticized Netanyahu and said: "The residents of Kiryat Shmona do not have time, patience, and money for cheap political shows during a war. If the Prime Minister really wanted to lead change in Kiryat Shmona, he would have needed the mayor alongside him, together with the heads of departments."

"But unfortunately, for this government, everything is a show. Fake caring. The Prime Minister came for an 'impressive' tour in the north and surrounded himself with actors to strengthen his Likud position."

Interior Minister Moshe Arbel also joined the criticism and said: "The decision of the Prime Minister's Office team to exclude the mayor of Kiryat Shmona, Avihai Stern, from the tour held in the city indicates poor judgment and a lack of stateliness during a war. The Prime Minister is expected to disassociate himself from their incorrect conduct."

Eli Zfrani, a city council member and Likud candidate for mayor, responded: "While Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu came for a visit to assess the great fire that raged in the city, Mayor Stern was detached, enjoying Caesarea with his family while most of the city's residents were being evacuated and suffering. He is hardly present in the city and is busy from morning to night with media interviews instead of helping the city's residents."

Zfrani added: "It is not enough that he abandoned the residents of the city, he also lied and slandered the Northern Command general. Kiryat Shmona deserves a leader who will speak at eye level and assist all residents facing government officials."