יירוט הכטב"ם דובר צה"ל

Following the sirens that sounded Wednesday morning in northern Israel regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration, a suspicious aerial target that crossed from Lebanon was successfully intercepted in the area of Metula by the IDF Aerial Defense Array.

Shortly after, additional sirens sounded in northern Israel, during which an interceptor was launched toward a suspicious aerial target that had crossed from Lebanon. The incident has concluded.

The alerts regarding rockets and missiles were activated due to the danger of falling shrapnel from the interceptor.

No injuries or damage were reported in either of the incidents.

On Tuesday night, IAF fighter jets struck two Hezbollah launchers in the areas of Zibqin and Ayta ash Shab in southern Lebanon.

Simultaneously, three Hezbollah military structures were struck in the areas of Odaisseh, Blida, and Markaba.