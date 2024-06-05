ראש הממשלה נתניהו בצפון לע"מ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday morning visited the IDF Gibor base in Kiryat Shmona, where he was briefed by 769th Brigade Commander Avraham Marciano and Northern Command Home Front coordinator Brig.-Gen. (Res.) Alon Friedman.

In their briefing, the commanders discussed the operational situation, recent events in the sector, management of the defensive battle and actions being taken to defend the communities and residents in the north. Brigade and Northern Command actions against the Hezbollah terrorists and infrastructure in Lebanon were also presented.

The Prime Minister then visited a lookout point in the city where he met with firefighters and emergency response teams that have been active in the sector and was briefed on the recent wildfires, the extensive firefighting efforts and the close cooperation between the IDF and the Fire and Rescue Service in order to extinguish the fires.

During his visit, Netanyahu said, "We said, at the start of the war, that we would restore security in both the south and the north – and this is what we are doing."

"Today I am on the northern border with our heroic fighters and commanders, as well as with our firefighters. Yesterday the ground burned here and I am pleased that you have extinguished it, but ground also burned in Lebanon.

"Whoever thinks he can hurt us and we will respond by sitting on our hands is making a big mistake.

"We are prepared for very intense action in the north. One way or another, we will restore security to the north."

The Prime Minister was accompanied by his Chief-of-Staff, Tzachi Braverman, and his Military Secretary, Maj.-Gen. Roman Gofman.