A new anti-Israel encampment was erected on the campus of Columbia University on Friday, a month after the original encampment was dismantled.

The Columbia Students for Justice in Palestine organization set up the new encampment as Columbia hosted its alumni weekend. The encampment has been named “Revolt for Rafah" in light of Israel's operation in the city of Rafah, where the final four Hamas battalions and many hostages are located.

The encampment, like its predecessors, featured multiple tents set up on the campus grounds. One of the signs at the encampment read, “We’re back b-es."

The protesters are again demanding that the university administration divest from Israel.

A university spokesperson stated, “We are aware of the encampment erected this evening and are monitoring the situation. We remain committed to hosting a successful weekend for our alumni.”

The protests began with the establishment of an illegal tent encampment on the Columbia campus on April 17, setting off a trend that quickly spread to other campuses across the US.

In late April, anti-Israel protesters broke into and occupied Columbia University's Hamilton Hall. The following day, NYPD officers were brought in to remove the protesters from campus, and many were arrested.