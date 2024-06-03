Yaakov Hagoel, Chairman of the World Zionist Organization, spoke on Sunday at the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News Jerusalem Conference in New York City.

"We came with an amazing delegation of mayors. Local government in Israel is the spearhead of public activity. We walked down the street and there was a pro-Palestinian demonstration with Jews. It’s sad to see such things," said Hagoel.

On antisemitism, he said, "It is rising sharply. We are seeing a 600 percent increase in antisemitic incidents compared to last year. On October 7, a war erupted not only against Israel but against the Jewish people, and it’s not easy in the streets here today either."

Hagoel also commented on a new law recently passed by the Israeli Knesset. "There was a historic decision by the Israeli government. It's important to understand that anyone harmed in an antisemitic incident outside of Israel who is an Israeli citizen is recognized as a victim of hostile acts. However, those who are Jewish but not Israeli citizens were not recognized as such. This decision ensures that any Jew killed in an antsemitic attack will be recognized as a victim of hostile acts by the Israeli government. This is a historic decision that strengthens the notion that Israel is the home for all Jews."

On his son’s service in Gaza, Hagoel said, "My son served in Gaza as a reservist for over 100 days. We have a nation of heroes. The reservists, their mothers, fathers, wives, the citizens, and the incredible Jews living here who have collected money and goods. What mutual responsibility, what an amazing people we are. We definitely have reasons to be proud."

Hagoel also spoke about his late brother-in-law, Asaf. "My brother-in-law Asaf was murdered at the Nova music festival. He was a paramedic who provided aid to the wounded and was killed by Hamas terrorists. But they will not break us; we are here and will remain in Israel forever”.