Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli spoke on Sunday at the Arutz Sheva-Israel National News Jerusalem Conference in New York City and commented on the war against Hamas in Gaza.

When asked where we stand as the world, including the US, pressures us to a deal and withdrawal from Gaza, Minister Chikli responded, "We have no other choice; we must continue the war and defeat Hamas. We must bring back the hostages—it is our moral duty as the Jewish people, but we must also look to the future of our children. Certain conditions are unacceptable—ending the war while Hamas is still in power, militarily and politically, is impossible."

He added, "If we blink, if we relax, we will bring upon ourselves more massacres and wars. Our answer is to be strong. Strong! Do not surrender! What is at stake is the future of the Jewish people. The current deal proposes a six-week ceasefire without knowing the fate of the hostages—this is not a deal, it's a joke. Nazi Germany, Japan surrendered on their knees, and that's what needs to be done to Hamas—eliminate Sinwar in Gaza as well as Hamas leaders in the jacuzzi in Doha."

Minister Chikli further stated, "We have a challenge with the younger generation in America. As the age in America decreases, so does the support for Israel. However, there is still 72% support for a ground operation in Rafah among the American public. The war is much broader than the Israeli focus; it is a global war against jihad as well as against radical Marxist progressivism in the world, which have joined forces. The opportunity lies with the young Jewish generation in America.”

“You cannot escape your Jewish identity in America 2024; it will haunt you, and I propose the Zionist solution—fight back with pride and strength, and I am optimistic about the expanding circles of participation and awakening among more and more Jews. It is not our role to judge Jews who chose to live in the diaspora. I wish everyone success; our role is to strengthen Jewish identity and present the possibility of Aliyah," added Chikli.