Footage of the strike IDF Spokesperson

An IDF aircraft identified a terrorist entering a Hezbollah weapons storage facility on Sunday in the area of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon.

Shortly afterward, IAF fighter jets struck the weapons storage facility in which the terrorist was operating.

After the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of large quantities of weapons at the site.

Earlier in the day, several projectiles were identified crossing from Lebanese territory into the area of Margaliot in northern Israel. The IDF Aerial Defense Array successfully intercepted all of the projectiles. IAF fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Houla, from which the projectiles were fired at Margaliot.

Furthermore, approximately 15 projectiles were fired from Lebanon toward the area of Katzrin in Golan Heights. The projectiles fell in open areas and no injuries were reported. Fires broke out in several locations in the area and the Israel Fire and Rescue Services are currently operating to extinguish the fires.

Following the sirens that sounded in northern Israel regarding a hostile aircraft infiltration and rocket launches, an interceptor was launched toward a target that was suspected to be a suspicious aerial target. The incident has ended and is now under review.

The sirens that sounded regarding rocket launches in the area of Nahariya were activated due to the interceptor being launched and the possibility of shrapnel falling from the interception.