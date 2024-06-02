ההפגנה בירושלים על הגיוס צילום: דוברות המשטרה

During the Supreme Court discussion on the Draft Law on Sunday, dozens of extremist haredim blocked traffic on Route 4 at the entrance to Bnei Brak and protested at the Cinema City Junction in Jerusalem. Police and military police forces responded to the protesters, arresting four.

ההפגנה בכביש 4 סמוך לבני ברק צילום: דוברות המשטרה

The protesters belong to Rabbi Zvi Friedman's community, which broke away in the last two years from the 'Jerusalem Faction' and is considered even more extreme on issues of demonstrations and roadblocks.

Earlier today, during a Supreme Court hearing, a haredi man stood up and shouted: "We will die and not enlist!"

The ushers removed him from the courtroom, and he continued to shout in the corridors: "We will die and not draft. This is how we educate our children. Even if you act like Stalin, like in Spain, it won’t make any difference! The majority of our community believes in this – we will die and not enlist. I represent the majority of our community."