When the ICJ forbade Israel, in so many words, to eliminate Hamas brigades holed up in Rafah, the culminating move of a pincer strategy came to mind. The legal camouflage had the clumsiness of a warlord on the cusp of a pushover victory. Devoid of legalise, the decision was patently militant: The offensive in Rafah, the court said, “May inflict on the Palestinian group in Gaza the conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction in whole or in part.” Note well: the Palestinian “group” not civilians. It appears that henceforth Hamas is protected game – its health ministry will anyway mix it with civilians in the fatality count.

Imagine: the ICJ forbids Ukraine to strike targets in the Crimean peninsula in case it may inflict on the Russian group conditions of life that could bring about its physical destruction.

As an overt act of lawfare on Israel the court’s decision came hard on the heels of another such act the week prior when it was the turn of the ICC to enter the battle. The Chief Prosecutor decided to apply for warrants of arrest for Prime Minister Netanyahu and Defence Minister Gallant on the draconian charges of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

All the care and humanitarian aid and death of Jewish soldiers counted for nothing.

Other UN brigades had already softened up Israel with barrage after barrage from the World Food Program, the World Health Organisation and UNGA. These warning shots came in the form of hysterics that famine would eviscerate Gaza. Bringing up the rear yet another humanitarian brigade, UNWRA let rip that, “Across Gaza a man-made famine is tightening its grip, Infants and young children have begun to die of malnutrition and dehydration.” (Meanwhile there is so much food that low prices have made continued stealing of the aid by Hamas unprofitable ed.)

What we see is a coordinated pincer movement by an international enemy sick with anguish to save Hamas from defeat by the juggernaut Jews.

Note well about this UN attacking force:

It deploys a holy humanitarian agenda for camouflage. The overt concern for the “Palestinian group” in Rafah is a loaded weapon. The weapon is deployed to restrict the war plans of the Jews’ army and no other.

It all goes to prove that the intense concern over Palestinian Arab suffering is pretence. Half a million of them are stuck in Syria in nine refugee camps, forgotten victims of a 12 year long conflict. In November 2023 the ICJ made a decision binding the Syrian government to “take all measures within its power to prevent acts of torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment...”

Not a word about 500,000 Palestinian Arabs in Syria who are “threatened with destruction, in whole or in part.” They are probably starving. Children are probably dying from malnutrition and dehydration. The international force closing in on Israel doesn’t care a hoot for Palestinian Arabs when they are not being attacked by the Jews.

Conclusion: the UN combined forces consisting of the ICC, ICJ, WFP, WHO, UNGA and

UNWRA weaponises Palestinian Arab suffering in Gaza. Put another way, the suffering acts the part of a lightning rod, striking down Israel with every crime against humans in the book, and some that are not. Anti-Israel bias and malice? No question. Antisemitic? Israeli government reactors had no doubt. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said called it "The antisemitic court in The Hague.” Strategic affairs Minister, Ron Dermer complained, "That Jews are treated differently is not a new story but a more than 2,000 year old story that is based on ancient hatred.”

Certainly the grievance that Israel is singled out in a decadent world of injustice, conflict and inhumanity is evidence based. Anne Herzberg , legal adviser at NGO Monitor promptly said as much. “The decision is based upon blatantly false information provided by South Africa’s legal team and to advance the apparent objective of keeping Hamas in power.”

Eugene Kontorovich, a law professor wrote that it was funny the ICJ’s “ lawless demand that Israel stop defending itself” comes as “the civilian death toll in Gaza is, miraculously 40% lower now than when they first heard the case and declined to issue such an order a few months ago.”

Note the operative words: “keeping Hamas in power” and “stop defending itself.” The Jew-killer instinct is common to all antisemites. Hamas killing Jews excites them like nothing else.

Steve Apfel is a veteran authority on anti-Zionismand has put paid to several anti-Semitic agendas, including the South African government’s. His works have appeared in many journals and sites.