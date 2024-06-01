Former Prime Minister Ehud Olmert says that a military operation in Rafah is not worth the cost of soldiers' lives, uninvolved Palestinians, and the hostages.

In an interview with TIME, Olmert said that he believes Israel will not achieve the absolute victory that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks of, but it might still be possible to save the lives of the hostages.

Olmert claimed that the war should have ended months ago and that Netanyahu is continuing the military campaign for reasons that do not align with the national interest, the interest of the State of Israel, and the interest of rescuing the hostages.

He alleged that if the military operation in the Gaza Strip continues, there is a possibility that the hostages cannot be saved and there will be no absolute victory.

Israel, Olmert said, might accept a reality where some of the leaders of the terrorist organizations survive the military campaign, but their lives are much less important than those of the hostages.

Olmert said that the Israeli government should be replaced as soon as possible because today's leadership is not suitable for the people of Israel and the State of Israel, and because Netanyahu failed absolutely before the October 7th attack and has failed since in managing the military campaign.

Olmert also said that the military operation in the Gaza Strip should be stopped because it does not serve the national interest, and that internal issues that threaten the foundations of the state and Israel's standing in the world, which is deteriorating daily, should be addressed.